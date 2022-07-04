Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - City leaders in Carmi, Illinois, say a large section of town was without power for several hours Saturday.

They told residents it was because of a massive fire at the old lumber yard property near the water tower.

It broke out in the early morning hours.

Messages from viewers indicate some homes were damaged as well.

We are working to get more information from officials.

Large fire in Carmi, Illinois (Robert Clark)

