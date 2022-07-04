Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fireworks on the Ohio River are set to happen Monday night in Evansville.

Food trucks and inflatables are set up along Riverside Drive and will open at 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free face painting and games.

Fireworks are expected to light up the sky around 9:15 p.m.

The event as well as parking garages in the city will be free.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.