Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fireworks on the Ohio River are set to happen Monday night in Evansville.
Food trucks and inflatables are set up along Riverside Drive and will open at 6 p.m.
Organizers say there will be free face painting and games.
Fireworks are expected to light up the sky around 9:15 p.m.
The event as well as parking garages in the city will be free.
