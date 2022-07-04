Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fireworks on the Ohio River are set to happen Monday night in Evansville.

Food trucks and inflatables are set up along Riverside Drive and will open at 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free face painting and games.

Fireworks are expected to light up the sky around 9:15 p.m.

The event as well as parking garages in the city will be free.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Car runs into Evansville home
Car runs into Evansville home
Logan Smith
Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase