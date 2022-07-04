Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Child killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon police say a child died in a firework incident.

It happened around 9:45 Sunday night.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

Police say it happened in the Mt. Vernon city limits, but didn’t give an exact location.

You can watch Sunrise Headlines here:

Newscast Recording

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Willie Henderson Jr. Mugshot
EPD: Missing child found with registered sex offender
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

Latest News

Car hits house in Evansville
Car hits house in Evansville
7/4 Sunrise Headlines
7/4 Sunrise Headlines
Car hits house in Evansville
Car hits house in Evansville
Child killed in fireworks incident in Mt. Vernon
Child killed in fireworks incident in Mt. Vernon