Child killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon police say a child died in a firework incident.

It happened around 9:45 Sunday night.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

Police say it happened in the Mt. Vernon city limits, but didn’t give an exact location.

