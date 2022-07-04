Birthday Club
Celebration Freedom Blood Drive set for Tuesday

Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive
Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is partnering with the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross for the Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive.

Red Cross officials says a single blood donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

If you’ve had a COVID vaccination, you are still eligible to donate. Knowing the name of the vaccine maker is vital for donation eligibility.

The drive is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter office located at 29 South Stockwell Road in Evansville.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code – FREEDOM, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All donors at this blood drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

