Car hits house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car ran into house in Evansville.

It happened in the 4700 block of Kratzville Rd. around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

That’s near West Mill Road.

Police say the car caused damage to the house, and crews are waiting on building inspector to check it out.

The driver is being treated at the hospital.

Police say the homeowners were there at the time, but no one inside was hurt.

