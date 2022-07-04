Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Annual Owensboro All-American Fourth of July event underway

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual All-American Fourth of July event is set to at 5 p.m. on the riverfront with fun and food.

Officials say there are four locations to see the show which will start around 9:15 p.m.

Those four locations are the Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley area, the Sportcenter/Moreland Park area, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing the former GE plant.

City officials say the top floor of the Locust Street parking garage is reserved for those with a handicap permit.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase
Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase
Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville
Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season
Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season