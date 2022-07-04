Annual Owensboro All-American Fourth of July event underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual All-American Fourth of July event is set to at 5 p.m. on the riverfront with fun and food.

Officials say there are four locations to see the show which will start around 9:15 p.m.

Those four locations are the Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley area, the Sportcenter/Moreland Park area, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing the former GE plant.

City officials say the top floor of the Locust Street parking garage is reserved for those with a handicap permit.

