On alert for hazardous heat this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Independence Day brought hot and humid conditions across the Tri-State with highs in the middle 90 and heat index values near 105. A heat advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat conditions for much of the work week. Daily highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and lows will only sink into the middle 70s. Thunderstorms will mainly be isolated and blow up during the hottest part of each day. There is a slight chance that organized lines of storms may sweep through southern Indiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, but this will depend on how intense the storms are when they form to our northwest.

