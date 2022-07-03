Hot and humid Independence Day, heat wave returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s on Sunday will pave the way for even warmer weather in the coming week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day during peak heating, but overall rain coverage will be low. Independence Day will be hot and humid with a high of 92 and a heat index near 100. A few isolated storms possible during the afternoon, but mainly dry in the evening. Our heat wave will extend through much of the work week with daily highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values up to 105+. Scattered showers and storms possible each day.

