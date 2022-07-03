Evansville man charged for molesting child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday.

The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the 2700 block of East Walnut Street, finding Reisinger without pants or underwear on.

Officials say Reisinger was taken to EPD headquarters to be interviewed.

According to the affidavit, Reisinger denied all allegations and told officers that the child was “trying to get him to have sex with him.” Police say the suspect also disclosed to officers that he’s an active meth user.

Reisinger has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 7.

