Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville man charged for molesting child

Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Gage Reisinger Mugshot(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday.

The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the 2700 block of East Walnut Street, finding Reisinger without pants or underwear on.

Officials say Reisinger was taken to EPD headquarters to be interviewed.

According to the affidavit, Reisinger denied all allegations and told officers that the child was “trying to get him to have sex with him.” Police say the suspect also disclosed to officers that he’s an active meth user.

Reisinger has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 7.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Eric Williams
Deputies: Wanted felon now in custody in Vanderburgh Co.
EPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
EPD asking for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect
Semi hits fiber optic line on First Ave.
First Ave. back open after semi hits fiber optic line
Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.
Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.

Latest News

First Ave. back open after semi hits fiber optic line
First Ave. back open after semi hits fiber optic line
Bosse Field set to host ‘A League of Their Own’ showing to celebrate 30th anniversary
Bosse Field set to host ‘A League of Their Own’ showing to celebrate 30th anniversary
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: One person in critical condition after 3 vehicle crash
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: One person in critical condition after 3 vehicle crash
Police say a missing child that authorities had been searching for since around noon Saturday...
EPD: Missing child found with registered sex offender