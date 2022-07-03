Birthday Club
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon around 12:50 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department responded to the crash on Big Cynthiana Road.

EPD says a witness tells them the driver involved ran off the road a little and appeared to overcorrect and flipped.

Officials say only one car was involved and the driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

EPD says they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

