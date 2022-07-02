TRAFFIC ALERT: First Ave. closed due to property damage accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms First Avenue has been closed due to an accident.

Dispatch says a call regarding the incident came in around 11:48 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pictures show a semi truck hit a fiber optic line at the intersection of First Ave. and Fairway Drive. That line is now across First Ave.

Semi hits fiber optic line on First Ave. (Micah Powers)

Dispatch says crews are working to clear the area.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.