Mount Carmel girls golf finishes in 8th place at the National Invitational

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel girls golf program finished among the top 10 at the National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, tying for eighth place with a score of 101 over par.

Emily and Lillian Gottman, Alexis Wymer, Madelyn Young and Maria Kennard all competed for the Golden Aces.

“I had no idea what to expect,” Mount Carmel junior Lillian Gottman said. “I was like, ‘Okay, we’re pretty good in Illinois,’ let’s see compared to all these bigger states. Coming tied for eighth, I thought that was pretty good. Having that under our belts and that experience, we won state and got to go to nationals all before our senior year is something I’m very happy to say.”

The Aces say playing on a pro course like Pinehurst was different than anything they’ve experienced.

“The clubhouse is pretty cool because when you go down there, you’re in the same place that the pros are in, all the caddies are there,” Mount Carmel junior Madelyn Young said. “Then you get to see the big scoreboard that all their scores go on when there are tournaments, it’s pretty cool. I definitely took a ton of pictures when I was there because you don’t get to see that every day.”

Only one member of their powerhouse team graduated, which means they’re going to be stacked heading into the fall.

