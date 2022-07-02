IU men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 non-conference schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday.

IU is set to open exhibition play at home against Marian on Oct. 9.

The first regular-season game for the Hoosiers will be against Morehead State on Nov. 7.

A couple of other notable matchups include when IU plays at Xavier on Nov. 12, before competing two days later in the Hoosier Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, opening against Miami (Ohio).

This year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup is a highly anticipated one as the Hoosiers square off against North Carolina in Bloomington on Nov. 30.

Another big-time clash is slated for Dec. 17 as Mike Woodson’s squad takes a road trip to play defending national champion Kansas.

The entire 2022-23 non-conference schedule is shown below:

