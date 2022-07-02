Evansville pet owners prepare for weekend fireworks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Johnnie Pegues lives peacefully with her dog, Diva.

She said on Friday that this weekend, Diva will face the same fear she faces every year: fireworks.

Pegues said the sudden explosions often frighten her dog, which causes her to pant, hide and try to take off.

She said she’s tried to give the dog supplements to calm her nerves, and she’s even tried a “thunder shirt,” which essentially swaddles the dog to comfort them during periods of loud noises.

She said her fear is that some dogs might not be tied up properly.

“They panic, they’ll run off, and you might not get your dog back,” Pegues said.

The American Kennel Club has said that the time around the Fourth of July is the most common time for dogs to go missing. A sudden shock could lead a dog to run from home.

So if you’re looking to celebrate, fireworks are great, but you should be aware of your surroundings.

“Be respectful to others,” Pegues said. “Maybe you don’t have a pet, but they have a pet.”

She just asked that people try not to launch fireworks near someone’s home because you never know who might be inside.

