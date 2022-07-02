Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville native Aaron Barrett announces retirement from baseball

Central graduate won World Series title with Nationals in 2019
Barrett waiting to sign with new team as MLB lockout halts free agency
Barrett waiting to sign with new team as MLB lockout halts free agency
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and former World Series champion Aaron Barrett seems to be hanging up his glove for good.

On Saturday, Barrett announced on social media that he’s retiring from professional baseball.

Before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2022 season, the Central High School graduate spent 12 years as a member of the Washington Nationals, including the 2019 team that beat the Houston Astros to win their first World Series title in franchise history.

Barrett has overcome tons of adversaries in his career, battling back from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and a broken arm in 2016. He finally made his triumphant MLB return in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
EPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
EPD asking for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect
Eric Williams
Deputies: Wanted felon now in custody in Vanderburgh Co.
Melissa Barber
MPD: Woman facing charges after alleged stabbing
Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.
Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Ohio Valley League Baseball Highlights: Bombers vs. Flash
Ohio Valley League Baseball Highlights: Bombers vs. Flash
Mount Carmel girls golf finishes in 8th place at the National Invitational
Mount Carmel girls golf finishes in 8th place at the National Invitational
IU men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 non-conference schedule
IU men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 non-conference schedule
USI makes official transition to NCAA Division I
USI makes official transition to NCAA Division I