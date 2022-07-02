Evansville native Aaron Barrett announces retirement from baseball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and former World Series champion Aaron Barrett seems to be hanging up his glove for good.

On Saturday, Barrett announced on social media that he’s retiring from professional baseball.

I went into this year thinking this could be my last run. I gave it EVERYTHING I had. It didn’t go the way I thought it could. That’s life! It’s time for me to start the next chapter of my life. On July 4th I’ll be pitching in my last game as a Professional Baseball Player! pic.twitter.com/E4oKgeDMUB — Aaron Barrett (@aaronbarrett30) July 2, 2022

Before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2022 season, the Central High School graduate spent 12 years as a member of the Washington Nationals, including the 2019 team that beat the Houston Astros to win their first World Series title in franchise history.

Barrett has overcome tons of adversaries in his career, battling back from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and a broken arm in 2016. He finally made his triumphant MLB return in 2019.

