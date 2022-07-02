EPD: Missing child found with registered sex offender

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a missing child that authorities had been searching for since around noon Saturday has been found safe.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the 4400 block of Washington Avenue in response to a report of a missing 7-year-old child.

EPD officials say the mother told officers that she believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old man, who’s a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County.

According to police, images were taken from flock safety cameras in Vanderurgh County of the suspect riding his motorcycle with the child on the back.

Officers were then able to use this information to find the child and detain the suspect.

The child has since been returned to his mother.

Police say the investigation is still active and the suspect will likely be charged accordingly, pending the outcome of the investigation.

