Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: One person in critical condition after 3 vehicle crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to a three vehicle car accident in the 4000 block of Highway 144.

They say that happened Saturday around 9:20 a.m.

According to a press release, a truck was traveling westbound on highway 144 in the right lane while another truck was also traveling westbound on the highway in the left lane. A car was also traveling westbound on Hwy 144 behind the first truck in the right lane.

Officials say the car overtook the truck and hit it the back of it. After the initial hit, the car then went into the left lane where it hit the second truck in it’s passenger side.

The sheriff’s office says the drivers of both trucks were not injured. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

DCSO is continuing the investigation.

