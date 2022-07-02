Birthday Club
Bosse Field set to host ‘A League of Their Own’ showing to celebrate 30th anniversary

Hollywood blockbusters filmed in your backyard
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks 30 years since “A League of Their Own” starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna was released into theaters.

The movie has special ties to the Tri-State area. Parts of the movie were filmed at Bosse Field in Evansville, as well as League Stadium in Huntingburg.

On Saturday, Bosse Field is hosting a special showing to commemorate the 30th anniversary.

Admission is free to the public.

Gates are set to open at 7 p.m.

