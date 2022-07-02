Another heat wave on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers and storms bubbled up and pushed through the Tri-State today as a weak cold front worked its way through our region. Most of that rain is on its way out now, and our skies will most likely be dry in time for the fireworks shows happening in Tell City and Madisonville tonight.

A few spotty showers may pop back up late tonight into early Sunday morning, and I cannot rule out a stray shower or storm in the heat of the day Sunday afternoon, but we will see more sunshine Sunday compared to Saturday, and most of the rain will probably stay south of the Tri-State.

Temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s tonight, bottoming out in the low 70s by early Sunday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Our temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values may reach the low to mid 90s.

Our wind direction shifts as we head into Independence Day. Warmer, more humid air flowing in from the south will push our temperatures into the low to mid 90s and send our heat index values back into the triple digits! A stray shower or storm may pop up Monday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry for any 4th of July celebrations.

As that flow of warm, southerly air continues, our high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values around 103 to 107° possible each afternoon. There is an isolated chance of rain each day, but the heat will be the main concern.

We will see a few more clouds and a better chance of rain by the end of the week as a cold front moves through our region Friday into Saturday. That will also bring us some relief from the heat, dropping our highs back into the upper 80s to start next weekend, which is right where our temperatures should be this time of year.

