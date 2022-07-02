Birthday Club
Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Alcoa officials say one of their assembly lines in Warrick County is now closed.

Vice President of Corporate Communications Jim Beck says the biggest issue right now is staffing. He says they don’t have enough people to keep lines running.

Beck also added that no one will be laid off and that those employees will be moved to other lines.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

