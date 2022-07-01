VCSO searching for wanted man on the run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted man.

According to a press release, deputies found a known felon in the 9500 block of Slate Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.

That felon was identified as Eric Williams.

Eric Williams (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Williams has an active felony warrant for petition to revoke for felony domestic battery.

Officials say they found the suspect in a yard and asked for additional units for help. As the deputy announced himself and attempted to make contact, Williams then ran away into a heavily wooded area.

Officials also say deputies, along with Indiana State Police, set up a perimeter around the area. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K-9s searched the area.

Authorities say after a lengthy thorough search, the search was suspended after units were unable to find the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials say Williams is believed to be living in the area. If anyone encounters or recognizes the suspect, VCSO is asking that you call 911, and do not attempt to apprehend the suspect.

