USI makes official transition to NCAA Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has finally made the jump to NCAA Division I.

USI Athletics officially became a member of the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday.

Back in February, USI accepted an invitation to join the conference. The NCAA then approved the university’s bid to reclassify from Division II to Division I.

July 1 marks the beginning of the new academic year, which means it’s the first official day with USI competing at the Division I level.

At this point, signage is up and preparations are underway, while programs begin preparing for new challenges.

14 Sports spoke with USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall, who says it’s a great and historic day for the university.

“Now that we’re a Division I institution, we’re getting more phone calls returned, getting more emails returned, getting more high school, AAU, youth coaches that really want to know more about us,” he said. “We’re working now to make sure we have OVC presence at the baseball field, the softball field, the tennis courts, the soccer field – we’re excited about getting that going. We’re just anxious to get to the fall where we can compete and then things will start to feel a little more back to normal for all of us.”

There is still a four-year reclassification transition process mandated by the NCAA, so although USI will be eligible to compete for conference championships, the Screaming Eagles are not yet eligible to compete for NCAA championships.

