Union Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Uniontown after leading deputies on a chase.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they tried pulling a man over, but he took off leading them on a chase through Uniontown.

The sheriff’s office says that man was identified as Michael Williams.

Officials say Williams almost hit one of the deputy’s car.

Deputies say one of them fired several rounds when Williams tried to run over a deputy. Stop sticks were eventually able to stop him.

Williams was arrested and is facing a number of charges.

