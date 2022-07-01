Police investigating after crash in Daviess Co. sends juvenile to hospital

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night.

Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762.

They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.

Officials say Kentucky State Police is investigating what happened.

