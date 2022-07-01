Birthday Club
Parents can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age 5, officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced on Friday that the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age five.

According to a press release, appointments are available for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months through 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years.

IDOH has updated their map to show sites that are offering vaccinations for this age group.

IDOH says appointments are recommended due to vaccine and provider availability.

To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov website.

People can also call 211 for assistance or contact their child’s healthcare provider to determine if they are offering vaccines.

