Newburgh gift stop holding grand opening this weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in Newburgh.

The Newburgh Mercantile is a gift shop that offers a wide array of products like jewelry, cards and toys. The building also offers food, tea and coffee, as well as places to sit and relax.

Owner Rita Meeks says she has fond memories of this building from when it used to be a church. Meeks says the building became the Newburgh Country Store 50 years ago and hopes to carry on the history.

”I’ve had a few shops before, but it’s really deeper than that to me because of the history of the building,” Meeks said. “And just because of the feeling from the community, you know? They all really relate to the place though. It’s just been a real adventure for me.”

Although they opened their doors on Friday, Meeks says Saturday is their grand opening in order to coincide with the Newburgh Music Festival.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.