Mt. Vernon snow cone shop giving back to community

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sweet Peaks is an ice cream, snow cone and barbecue shop in Mount Vernon.

With the summer in full swing, Manager Melissa Coniglione knows it means more business.

“We’re pretty popular as is, but I would definitely say on like the hotter days, we’re definitely busier,” says Coniglione.

She says part of their appeal is having a little something for everybody.

“We have milkshakes and ice cream cones, ice cream bowls, snowcones, and then we also do barbecue sandwiches,” says Coniglione.

Sweet Peaks brands themselves as “island-inspired,” and they separate themselves from the crowd, not just by serving ice cream in their snow cones, but by serving the community.

“Everything, all of our proceeds, fund ‘4 Good Community’ here,” says Coniglione, “and also the Dolly Parton Library.”

Coniglione says she loves her job, and being able to give back only makes it better.

“It’s great. I mean I just love working here anyway,” says Coniglione, “and it just makes it better that we are helping the community.”

Donations to the Imagination Library and the “4 Good Community” center aren’t all they do though.

They also wanted to take the time to not only get their name out to their own community of Mount Vernon, but also to give them a little something too.

“So tomorrow, Saturday, we are giving away free barbecue sandwiches. It’s one free sandwich per person, just trying to get the word out,” says Coniglione.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.