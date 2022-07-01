MPD: Woman facing charges after alleged stabbing

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Victoria Street in reference to an assault complaint Thursday afternoon.

The police department says that happened around 4:15 p.m.

According to a press release, the caller told dispatch he received a call that the suspect was drunk and had stabbed someone. That person was identified as Melissa Barber.

Melissa Barber (Madisonville Police Department)

Officers say when they arrived they found Barber in the backyard of the house. Barber was arrested and read her Miranda rights.

Police say Barber told them she did stab someone because of an argument. While police were speaking with Barber, the victim contacted dispatch and told them she had been assaulted by Barber and was at Huck’s gas station.

According to a press release, officers spoke with the victim who told them she went to the house to get a cigarette when Barber began acting bizarre and violent. The victim told police started throwing plates and other kitchen items at her until Barber grabbed a knife and chased her outside.

Police say Barber stabbed the victim in the arm after chasing out to Victoria Street.

Officers say they could see lacerations on the victim’s arm, as well as a puncture mark in the tricep area.

According to a release, Barber is facing an assault charge.

