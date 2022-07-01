Birthday Club
Madisonville 4th Fest set to go all weekend

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Lots of big music artists will be in Madisonville for the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s part of the city’s Fourth Fest and Praise the park events.

Officials say it’s a three day event and is free to everyone.

They say there will be two stages set up in the city park for live music. Food trucks, vendors and a beer garden will be there on Saturday and Monday.

On the stage Saturday night, the BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King.

On Sunday Christian artists Big Daddy Weave and We The Kingdom will take the stage.

Aaron Tippin and Craig Morgan play on Monday night for the Fourth of July celebration.

Officials say fireworks will wrap up the event each night.

