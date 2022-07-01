IURC approves 16% rate increase for Duke Energy customers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Duke Energy customers will soon be receiving a spike in their bills.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a rate increase for the utility company’s customers.
The commission has approved a roughly 16% increase in customers’ total electric bills.
On average, the IURC says this increase will be approximately $22.59 per bill.
