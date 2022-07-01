Birthday Club
Indiana’s permitless handgun carry law goes into effect Friday(KLTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers will soon no longer be required to have a permit to carry a handgun outside their home or business.

A new permitless carry law is set to go into effect across Indiana on Friday.

This comes after the “constitutional carry” law was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb earlier this year.

Permitless carry means a permit or license is not required to carry a handgun, no matter whether it’s concealed or unconcealed.

The Evansville Police Department posted a guide on social media explaining the new law in detail.

Indiana State Police also sent out the following tweet to explain more about the new law.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

