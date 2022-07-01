Hot and humid with scattered storms for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -July kicked of with sultry sunshine and temps in the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. More of the same conditions through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s. Independence Day will be hot and humid with a 20 percent chance of isolated showers. Much hotter next week with daily highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A stray thunderstorm will be possible each day.

