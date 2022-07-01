Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Hot and humid with scattered storms for the weekend

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -July kicked of with sultry sunshine and temps in the low 90s.   Scattered thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.   More of the same conditions through the weekend.   Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s.  Independence Day will be hot and humid with a 20 percent chance of isolated showers.   Much hotter next week with daily highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.   A stray thunderstorm will be possible each day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport

Latest News

7/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert
7/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert
5/23 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Higher Humidity, Scattered Storms
14 First Alert
Hot, humid, scattered storms
14 First Alert 6/30 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/30 at 10pm