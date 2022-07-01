Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosier Burger Corporation hosted a movie night at its location on Green River Road in Evansville.

Many in the community gathered to see “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ on Thursday night.

The movie was shown in the joint parking lot of Hoosier Burger and Tools 4 Teaching, which partnered to bring this event to life. One person in the crowd said Evansville could use more community events like this.

”I think it needs to happen more often,” attendee Shannon Owen said. “I think people need to say hello to people more, and be a little bit more personable. It’s events like this that get you to meet your neighbor from an existential point of view.”

An employee with Hoosier Burger says they are happy with the turnout and hope to host more movie nights in the future.

