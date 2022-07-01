Higher Humidity, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 90s. The Heat Index will range from (95-100). The severe weather threat is low but storms that develop will pack lightning. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80s. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall, lightning, and isolated wind gusts are the primary storm hazards expected. Saturday, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80s. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low but slow-moving storms will dump heavy rainfall.

