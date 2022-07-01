Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Permit-less carry is now in effect across Indiana.

This means a permit or license is not required to possess or carry a handgun concealed or unconcealed.

Another historic day for the United States Supreme Court is in the books. Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn as the 116th Supreme Court justice.

A Kentucky court has blocked the state’s trigger law that went into place following the overturning of Roe versus Wade.

Delta pilots are taking to picket lines across the country this weekend.

