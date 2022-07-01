Birthday Club
Fourth of July events happening in Tri-State

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of Independence Day celebrations are set for this weekend.

Madisonville kicks off 4th Fest and Praise in the park on Sunday. That runs from July 2 - July 4.

They say lots of music, food and fun are planned to happen in the city park starting at 10. Live music will run throughout the night and fireworks are to follow all concerts each night.

Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Henderson will be Sunday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks on the Ohio in Downtown Evansville are set for Monday. They say food and fun starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks will follow later that night.

