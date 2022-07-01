EVV passengers feel frustration of holiday travel boom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those traveling this Fourth of July weekend, you might want to pack your patience.

Airlines say they are expecting the airports to be more crowded than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the flight delays will certainly continue.

According to AAA, experts are projecting this is going to be the third busiest Independence Day travel volume on record with pre-pandemic size crowds.

One traveler at Evansville Regional Airport, Larry Paskowitz says he’s felt the pain of it all.

“The plane was delayed in Tampa probably five or six times. I lost track,” said Paskowitz. “Then I was going to miss my connecting flight to Charlotte to fly to Indianapolis. Then I had to get in line to wait for, to make arrangements for another flight because it was giving me ten minutes to get across the airport when I got off the plane there was no way I was ever going to make that.”

Because of the delays, Paskowitz says he was stuck waiting hours in a crowded line at the ticket counter to book another flight.

“I finally got on the plane and got to Charlotte and Charlotte is a zoo,” said Paskowitz. “The line is a hundred yards long minimum. People are on both sides too. I don’t even know if they’re waiting to get up there or what was going on but it was just packed on the American Airlines side.”

The next challenge Paskowitz faced was waiting several hours for a rental car.

He says he finally just had to give up trying to travel by plane and will be leaving Evansville and going to his next destination by car.

He says the airports are just too crazy right now.

“They’re packed. People are everywhere, but they don’t have any cars,” said Paskowitz. “They don’t have the personnel. It’s just like what are they doing.”

On one of the biggest travel weekends of the year, Paskowitz wants to remind all travelers:

“Stay patient. Remember these people are on the front line. They’re not the ones responsible for it. They’re working,” said Paskowitz.

He says he has never experienced delays like this in his many years of traveling.

Paskowitz says although it’s frustrating, the best he can do is keep a positive attitude.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.