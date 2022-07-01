Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Wartime Museum adds new World War II exhibit

Evansville Wartime Museum adds new World War II exhibit
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum has just gained another exhibit.

An M4 Sherman Tank has made its way to Evansville.

Dona Bone, the Chairperson of the Events Committee for the Evansville Wartime Museum, says the museum sought to acquire the tank because Chrystler refurbished 1,600 Sherman Tanks in Evansville during World War II.

Bone says this is just another piece of telling Evansville’s story during the war effort.

”Chrystler built, actually they built 3.25 billion 45-caliber bullets and half a billion 32-caliber bullets,” Bone said. “And when they finished that contract, then they started refurbishing 4000 army trucks and 1600 Sherman Tanks. This is all a part of the history of Evansville.”

Bone says they also acquired a duck boat – an amphibious World War II boat – that should be arriving soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Police: 4 catalytic converters stolen from Evansville dealership

Latest News

Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers
Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers
Pro-abortion rights activists gather outside Evansville Civic Center
Pro-abortion rights activists gather outside Evansville Civic Center
Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers
Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers
Evansville Otters raise more than $210K over 16-year partnership with Jacob’s Village
Evansville Otters raise more than $210K over 16-year partnership with Jacob’s Village