Evansville Wartime Museum adds new World War II exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum has just gained another exhibit.

An M4 Sherman Tank has made its way to Evansville.

Dona Bone, the Chairperson of the Events Committee for the Evansville Wartime Museum, says the museum sought to acquire the tank because Chrystler refurbished 1,600 Sherman Tanks in Evansville during World War II.

Bone says this is just another piece of telling Evansville’s story during the war effort.

”Chrystler built, actually they built 3.25 billion 45-caliber bullets and half a billion 32-caliber bullets,” Bone said. “And when they finished that contract, then they started refurbishing 4000 army trucks and 1600 Sherman Tanks. This is all a part of the history of Evansville.”

Bone says they also acquired a duck boat – an amphibious World War II boat – that should be arriving soon.

