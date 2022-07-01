EPD asking for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for a man after they say he attempted robbing a spa.

They say that happened Thursday, June 30 just before 7 p.m.

According to a press release, a man wearing a black neck gaiter mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and pulled out a pistol.

EPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect (Evansville Police Department)

EPD says the suspect demanded cash from the victim, who was working the counter. After nine minutes of pointing a gun at the victim and attempting to get money, the suspect left.

Authorities say the suspect left in an unknown direction and it is not known if he had a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect to contact Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

