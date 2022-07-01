Cosmos Bistro opening over Fourth of July weekend downtown Evansville
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is set to open it’s doors over the Fourth of July weekend.
According to a social media post, Cosmos Bistro will open Friday night for dinner service.
It’s a new restaurant in downtown Evansville located in the McCurdy Building.
According to a Facebook post, they’re having 20 percent off specials Friday night and Saturday.
To see their full menu, you can visit their website here.
