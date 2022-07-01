Birthday Club
Bardstown Bourbon Company to acquire Green River Spirits Company

(WAVE 3 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Bardstown Bourbon Company announced that is has entered into agreement to acquire Green River Spirits Company.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. is a distiller, producer and bottler of premium Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey.

According to a press release, the acquisition is set to close this month. The transaction will bring together two Kentucky bourbon producers into a independent spirits company.

Officials say Green River Spirits Co. will add the Green River brand as well as two production sites.

They say the acquisition includes historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, and a state-of-the-art spirits production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

