Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain arrived at the scene, just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested

Latest News

Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source:...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Boating safety tips for Fourth of July weekend
Boating safety tips for Fourth of July weekend
Houses needed in Hopkins County, but contractors getting harder to find
Houses needed in Hopkins County, but contractors getting harder to find
Police say a Louisiana mother was drunk when her infant daughter died from suffocation after...
Mother was drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say