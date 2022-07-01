550 job openings available in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For people who are job searching, Henderson might be the best place to look.

Henderson Economic Development leaders say right now, they’re seeing the highest number of open positions than they have in a long time.

Whitney Risley, the director of existing industry and workforce development, says their team has announced 550 new jobs total across the county.

Many of these jobs are for large companies and manufacturers.

Risley says the recent expansion of Columbia Distribution brings in 175 new jobs, while Pratt Industries’ new paper mill will open up 320 jobs.

She says the team is currently working on more hiring events.

“We love what we do because we want to do this for our community and see it grow and it is important whether someone from college had just graduated, got a little bit of experience, but to know that there are jobs available here in skilled areas,” Risley said.

Risley says you can find the open positions on their online job board.

