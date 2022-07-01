Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Police: 4 catalytic converters stolen from Evansville dealership

Latest News

FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Family of man killed in Akron police shooting demand accountability
Eric Williams
VCSO searching for wanted man on the run
With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of...
Missouri relaxes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage