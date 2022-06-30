Birthday Club
Webster Co. Animal Care & Control experiencing overcrowding

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Webster County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for the community’s help as they are experiencing overcrowding at their facility.

In a post on their Facebook page, officials say they are housing 66 animals. They say it is the most they’ve ever housed at one time.

They say they are past full capacity and are bringing in more dogs than those that are being rescued.

With a small staff of two full-time employees, they are asking for the public’s patience as they work to keep the facility running.

Animal Control officials say you can help by getting your animals spayed and neutered to help combat the issue.

They say they have been a “no kill” facility since 2016 and that continues to be their mission.

