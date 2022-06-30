Wabash Valley’s Kalmer earns NJCAA Baseball Player of the Year honors

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash Valley College third baseman Brian Kalmer was named the 2022 NJCAA Baseball Division I Player of the Year on Tuesday.

[RELATED: Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down]

Following the Warriors’ run to the World Series, Kalmer finished the season batting over .400 with 20 home runs, while leading the nation with 109 RBI.

Former Wabash Valley head coach Rob Fournier says he’s so proud of everything that Kalmer accomplished during his time with the Warriors.

“We got him literally one week before school started,” Fournier said. “He had no idea what he was going to do. He was at a place where he didn’t know how important baseball was to him, didn’t know what he was going to do in life, and we matched up and it was the best thing that ever happened for all of us. Brian is an awesome kid, I’m so proud of him, so talented but more importantly just a wonderful kid.”

Kalmer will be heading to Gonzaga next season to continue his academic and collegiate baseball career.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.