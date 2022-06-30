Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A major drug bust in the Tri-State left 12 people indicted. DEA officials say this investigation has been months in the making.

Charges have been filed in connection to the deaths of more than 50 migrants.

It’s a historical day for the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires today. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will fill his seat on the high court.

Another festival is making its way to the Tri-State area this weekend. The riverfront in Newburgh will be filled with people and family fun.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Field fire in Warrick Co.
Field fire out in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Pro-abortion rights rally held at Four Freedoms Monument
Pro-abortion rights rally held at Four Freedoms Monument