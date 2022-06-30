Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A major drug bust in the Tri-State left 12 people indicted. DEA officials say this investigation has been months in the making.

Charges have been filed in connection to the deaths of more than 50 migrants.

It’s a historical day for the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires today. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will fill his seat on the high court.

Another festival is making its way to the Tri-State area this weekend. The riverfront in Newburgh will be filled with people and family fun.

