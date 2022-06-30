Birthday Club
Rockport man arrested in connection to 2021 US Capitol riot

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - A Rockport man has been indicted on charges linked to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a federal court document, video footage obtained by U.S. Capitol Police shows a man later identified as Paul Kovacik inside the Capitol building.

In the lengthy court document, officials say Kovacik is facing the following charges:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

