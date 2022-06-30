Rockport man arrested in connection to 2021 US Capitol riot
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - A Rockport man has been indicted on charges linked to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
According to a federal court document, video footage obtained by U.S. Capitol Police shows a man later identified as Paul Kovacik inside the Capitol building.
In the lengthy court document, officials say Kovacik is facing the following charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.