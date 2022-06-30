Birthday Club
Railmark Holdings coming to Henderson

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The historic Union Station in Henderson will soon serve a new purpose.

Railmark Holdings Inc. announced Thursday that the historic Union Station will now serve as its corporate office.

Company officials say plans are to combine both its 1045 and 1047 Fourth Street properties into one campus.

There will be a community venue sponsored by the Railmark Foundation.

Parts of the station will serve as a permanent depository and interactive educational venue commemorating Henderson’s railroad history.

