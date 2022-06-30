Pro-abortion rights activists gather outside Evansville Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and handed control of abortion rights to state governments.

Since then, people opposed to the decision have been protesting just about every day in downtown Evansville.

On Thursday afternoon, nearly two dozen protesters gathered outside the Civic Center. For many of them, this is their second, third, or maybe even fifth or sixth protest since last week.

Those protesting say they’re worried about their rights moving forward.

The Indiana General Assembly was supposed to have a special session where political leaders say they assume abortion will be banned in the state.

This was scheduled for July 6, but has since been moved back to July 25.

Protesters say they plan to continue pushing to keep their abortion rights until then. They also say they will likely continue protesting, even if it’s banned.

“I definitely will be protesting,” pro-abortion rights activist Madison Howard said. “I will be looking up more resources for how I can help and fund people. Just fighting for it. I won’t give up.”

Protesters say this is a cause they’re going to continue pushing for, while more demonstrations like Thursday’s rally are expected for the foreseeable future.

